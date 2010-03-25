advertisement
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Genevieve Bell

[Photo courtesy of Intel]
By Damian Joseph1 minute Read

Designers often talk of using anthropological research methods to better understand how products will be used by real people–especially when it comes to the elderly, disabled, or poor. But can a designer answer these questions better than an actual anthropologist? Dr. Genevieve Bell, Intel’s director of user experience, leads a team of social scientists that travel to countries like India and China to scope out the locals. Her research affects how a new Intel product might look or function for certain populations, and in some cases, if the people there are even ready. Bell’s work for the company earned her the title “Intel Fellow.”

