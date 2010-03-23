THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Jessica Jackley

“It’s a powerful thing to know that you are empowering someone to lift themselves out of poverty,” says Jessica Jackley. Since 2004, the Kiva founder has spread that feel-good buzz to thousands of people around the world, channeling millions of dollars to more than 185 countries on the first peer-to-peer online microlending site. “With Kiva, you can choose who you lend to, whether it’s a farmer in Peru or a tailor in Iraq,” she says.