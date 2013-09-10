How Infinity Blade III Was Built From Scratch To Show Off Your iPhone 5S

At today’s iPhone 5S unveiling, there was just one Apple partner company besides Nike whose work appeared on stage. By now you’ve probably seen the image of a massive fire-breathing dragon attacking an armor-clad warrior–it was part of a live gameplay demo of Infinity Blade III. It’s the latest installment in a franchise that has been downloaded over 40 million times and exceeded $60 million in revenue.

It’s also the third time Infinity Blade, created by ChAIR Entertainment of Salt Lake City, has been showcased at an Apple event. And the reason is simple: The game is built to harness the technology inside every new iPhone. “The iPhone 5S allows us to have a huge, extremely detailed Dragon spewing billowing flames that engulf the entire screen, while the hero, clad in armor that reflects the environment, swipes to defeat the beast,” Donald Mustard, the cofounder and creative director of ChAIR, told Fast Company.





“Our characters have four times the resolution of what you’d see on current console games,” he said.

Infinity Blade III expands on the multiplayer experience of the second game. While there’s no direct player vs. player swordplay, friends can team up for in-game events called Clash Mobs and take on monsters, enemy knights, and other foes within a set period of time to save the world.

“We can now combine full-screen rendering effects, tons of polygons, and advanced gameplay processing in one smooth package,” adds Geremy Mustard, cofounder and technical director. “And we are able to do all that with almost instantaneous load times, keeping gamers immersed in the experience instead of staring at a loading screen.”

The Mustard brothers founded ChAIR in 2005, and with their first game, Undertow, caught the attention of Epic Games–they were acquired in 2008. Working closely with Epic’s tech team, they created Infinity Blade in 2010 specifically to take advantage of the finger-swipe controls of the first iPad. It was also the first mobile game to use Epic’s Unreal Engine technology. The action game blended two of the most popular genres, sci-fi and fantasy, and delivered a gameplay experience that instantly won over critics and early adaptors of the iPad. But the game also impressed Apple, which saw this mainstream game as a way to attract new consumers, while showcasing the HD visuals and console-like experience of its tablets.

That in turn has allowed the team to further close the gap between what can be done on a current-generation console, such as an Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3, and what can be done on an Apple device. “We’re rendering a full depth of field blur and bloom pass, a color adjust pass, a vignette pass, and a distortion pass–and then anti-aliasing the whole thing while maintaining a blazing frame rate,” said Donald Mustard. “On a device that fits in your pocket.”