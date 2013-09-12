Four Lessons In Resilience From Detroit

At Fast Company, we’ve been closely following Detroit’s tribulations , like its bankruptcy filing earlier this summer, as well as the spirit of its community of entrepreneurs .

Both will be on display on October 2nd when the 5th annual TEDxDetroit conference draws about 1,000 people to the Cobo convention center, along with corporate sponsors like GM and Quicken.

Charlie Wollborg, the head of a local marketing firm, was one of the first people to reach out five years ago when the TED organization put the word out that it would sanction locally-organized offshoot events.

“When they announced the TEDx program they said they were looking for volunteers and I immediately raised my hand,” he explains. “They said, ok, have at it. I said, who’s in charge? They said, You are.”

Despite the continued bad news coming out of the city lately, Wollborg says he’s looking forward to this year more than ever. “The theme hasn’t changed since 2009,” he says. “We’re shining a light on the city’s rebirth.”

Researchers find a definite link between determined optimism and the ability to weather adversity. When I ask about the grimness of the latest news out of Detroit, Wollborg jokes, “Nonsense! We’re all Pollyannas here.” But seriously, he says, “That’s one of the reasons we did this. If it was burning, bleeding, or bankrupt, that was the only story they were telling out of Detroit.”

The conference this year is packed with successful stories of local entrepreneurs, scientists, activists, and artists: from the Backyard Brains crew doing crowdfunded DIY neuroscience, to a regional resurgence in breweries, wineries, and cider, to Detroit Bike City, whose Slow Roll is the largest weekly community ride in the country.