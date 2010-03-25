advertisement
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Marissa Mayer

[Photo courtesy of Google]
By Damian Joseph1 minute Read

Often referred to as Google’s “gatekeeper,” Marissa Mayer is the company’s VP of search product and user experience. Mayer, who’s been with the company since it had fewer than two dozen employees, determines which of the company engineers’ free-time projects should become Google products and acts as a liaison between employees and top brass. Mayer’s influence can also be seen in the design of Google Search, Gmail, Google Earth, Maps, and other G-offerings–simple, colorful, and unwavering.

