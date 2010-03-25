THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Carol Bartz

It’s hard to think of a more daunting job than succeeding Jerry Yang as CEO of Yahoo after the company’s stock dropped from $33 to $12 during the last year of his tenure. But Carol Bartz has done it before. As CEO of Autodesk, she spent 14 years transforming the fledgling $285 million design-software company into a $1.5 billion leader–that includes the month she took off to beat breast cancer. Since taking over Yahoo in 2009, she’s dramatically cut costs, inked a search and advertising deal with Microsoft, and launched a $100 million marketing campaign to revive the company’s image.