THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Virginia Rometty

Few companies have a storied history like big blue. Virginia Rometty might one day have her own chapter. She’s spent some 30 years at IBM and helmed the $3.5 billion integration of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting into IBM’s consultancy. Now SVP of global sales and distribution, Rometty oversees 170 markets and IBM.com–all $95 billion of it. Many a business publication have named her one of the world’s most powerful women, to which we gladly raise our glass.