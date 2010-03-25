advertisement
THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Rebecca Parsons

By Damian Joseph1 minute Read

Computer science might still be a boys club, but women like Rebecca Parsons are kicking in the back door. Companies such as Siemens, Barclays, and Cisco Systems rely on global consultancy Thoughtworks to build, fix, and improve their computer networks. And as CTO of the multi-million dollar company, Parsons is one of the world’s most sought-after sources of innovation.

