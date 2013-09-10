Nokia Tries To Make Fun Of Apple’s iPhone 5S: “Real Gangsters Don’t Use Gold Phones”

During Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 5S and 5C today, the social media team over at Nokia UK was hard at work tweeting snarky comments about the new phones from its corporate Twitter account .

Nokia, which, as you may know, recently agreed to sell its handset division to Microsoft for $7.2 billion, first poked fun at the iPhone 5C, which comes in five blinding candy colors, by pointing back to its own colorful line of Lumias:

https://twitter.com/nokia_uk/status/377483408043036672

It could have stopped there, but Nokia wasn’t finished yet, this time calling on Breaking Bad antihero Walter “Heisenberg” White to get its message across:

https://twitter.com/nokia_uk/status/377488875075035136

The “gold phone” in question is this model Apple released today, which joins the classic black and white iPhone options:

Faithful Breaking Bad viewers may be familiar with (the very un-gangster) White’s penchant for using numerous burner phones to communicate with his cohorts. It’s funny, though–I can’t recall any one of them being a Lumia.