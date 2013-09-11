Can The Lowly Oyster Protect New York City From Floods?

After massive flooding from Hurricane Sandy last year, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg drummed up a $20 billion plan to install permanent and temporary flood protection systems across the city. Yet these are only partial answers, and the biggest of them–a massive flood gate sealing off New York Harbor during a storm–is likely too expensive and impractical.

Editor’s Note If the oysters don’t work, there is also this plan to build a massive sea wall to protect New York harbor.

But a very different type of engineer could help save the day: a gelatinous invertebrate living in the river.

SCAPE Studio architect Kate Orff has designed a native oyster habitat for Brooklyn’s Red Hook and Gowanus Canals composed of rope structures and sunken pilings as part of MOMA’s Rising Currents project. Orff hopes to recreate the natural infrastructure and organisms that sheltered the city’s coastline for centuries as part of urban development of the future.

Before succumbing to over-harvesting and pollution during the last century, oysters were once one of Manhattan’s defenses against coastal erosion and storms sweeping up the Long Island Sound. After attaching to the river bed as larvae, they secrete calcium carbonate shells that can turn muddy, eroding coastlines into rocky bulwarks against the ocean. Over time, reefs can form living seawalls, furnishing the region with a defense that repairs itself.

Although not a panacea, this “soft” or green infrastructure is emerging as one of civil engineers’ tools for coastal protection.

“Infrastructure isn’t separate from us, or it shouldn’t be,” said Orff to The New York Times. “It’s among us, it’s next to us, embedded in our cities and our public spaces.”

The trick will be coaxing ecology to catch up with design. The Gowanus Canal, for example, is a federal Superfund site. Although New York’s waterways are as clean as they’ve been for decades, restoring oysters to their native habitat has proven incredible expensive–and ineffectual–despite billions of dollars in places such as the Chesapeake Bay.