Meet The Inspiring Woman Breaking News About Syria As She Reinvents Digital Journalism

When News Deeply founder Lara Setrakian was posted in Dubai as a correspondent for ABC News, she saw pundit Thomas Friedman give his popular speech presenting a five-step plan for success in the globalized “world-is-flat” economy. The first step, he said, is to “think like an immigrant.”

It’s a suggestion that rang especially true for Setrakian, a first-generation Armenian-American whose parents came to America as refugees from the Lebanese civil war, and whose father passed the bar exam when he could barely speak English. “Immigrants are used to being scrappy,” she says. “I was in tune with the culture of another place, constantly interwoven. It was a Thanksgiving turkey-and-hummus sort of upbringing.” But, she admits, “It’s not easy. When you bring funny food to school in your lunchbox, you’re not thinking it’s an advantage. When you’ve got a long and funky last name? I never thought my last name would fly in television.”





But fly it did. And now, the combination of her immigrant upbringing and her professional expat career (as a reporter stationed in the Middle East for both ABC and Bloomberg Television) has led to exactly the kind of success Friedman might cheer: In December 2012, Setrakian launched Syria Deeply, a single-topic news site that’s changing both the way journalists cover a global crisis and the way the global news audience receives information. It’s also just the first in what Setrakian hopes is a series of “Deeply” sites to come, tackling everything from Congo to the war on drugs.

Setrakian says she was “amazed” by the news as a kid. “I was in love with Peter Jennings,” she remembers. “I loved watching pieces on other parts of the world. When you grow up ethnic-American, you always imagine that you could have been the person in the picture, you know? I really empathized.”

That empathy led to what she calls “a sense of social justice,” so she graduated from Harvard with a degree in government, then got a job working as a consultant for McKinsey & Company. It wasn’t the journalism career that she’d imagined–and it wasn’t her “long and funky” last name holding her back. “I was a little scared of going into media,” she confesses. “It was unpredictable, it was shrinking, it wasn’t the safe career route, my parents didn’t like it. They came here to give me the life of stability and prosperity that every immigrant wants for their child.” She laughs. “And I had to go run around war zones.”

To be fair, Setrakian entered her first war zone thanks only to the most terrifying of coincidences: McKinsey sent her to Jordan, and in 2005, she traveled from there to Lebanon, just in time to be “right next to” the bomb that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq Al-Hariri in Beirut that February. Bearing witness to an explosion that kills 21 people is bound to make most anyone rethink their choices, and Setrakian was no different–except that unlike most people, she found herself drawn towards the danger. “That was my wakeup call,” she says. “The right place at the right time, in the wrong job.”





Setrakian soon left McKinsey to take a job at ABC News, where she cut her teeth on the Duke University lacrosse team scandal before being offered a job covering Iran. “The original assignment was to go live in Tehran,” Setrakian says. “My parents freaked out. I said yes anyway.” It was there she first witnessed the power of niche journalism by blogging regularly about everything from anorexia in Arabia to the inner battles of the PLO. “[ABC] gave me the space to nerd out,” she says, “and I found myself sending that to a niche of people that were really psyched to be getting that level of detail and color, consistently. And then came Twitter, which I started using a little bit before the Iran election crisis. And suddenly, I had a place to put all my B-sides, all the material that was on the cutting room floor.”