THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY 2010 – Sheryl Sandberg

Flashback to 2008: Facebook is one of a million social networking sites battling for supremacy, it hasn’t a clue how to make a dime, and its ad-hoc experiments in user privacy are infuriating. Enter COO Sheryl Sandberg, lured away from her VP role at Google by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to push the site past puberty. Today, Facebook is inching towards $1 billion in yearly revenue, has more Web traffic than Google, and lets users dictate privacy. Her influence growing, Sandberg joined the Starbucks’ board of directors in 2009 and Walt Disney Co.’s board in March.
