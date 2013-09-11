5 Things That Will Make Your Desk (And Job) More Awesome

Where we work shapes how we work.

Feeling too cold is a physical distraction: Your body tries to solve the problem of keeping warm rather than solving the problem on your computer screen. Artificial light dims you down: You need a daily dose of sunlight to ward off sleepiness.

But if you don’t control the office thermostat and you can’t teleport your desk to beside the window, what can you do to make your workspace feel more wonderful? Work with your desk itself.

As PsyBlog notes, research shows a little desktop tinkering goes a long way.

Our pal Albert Einstein once quipped that if a cluttered desk signals a cluttered mind, then what, my friend, does an empty desk signal?

As PsyBlog notes, it can signal the way you work:

An experiment (described here) found that messy desks tended to encourage more creativity, while tidy desks encouraged conformity and general good moral behavior.

As we’ve noted before, the open-plan office was supposed to be a radically progressive way of arranging a workspace–though research suggests the progress may have stopped.