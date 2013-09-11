7 Ways To Cut Stress For More Success In Just 15 Minutes

We take breaks at work whether we’re aware of them or not.

Here’s an unconsciously chosen break: clicking away from a report you’re supposed to be writing to read headlines that haven’t changed much since you checked them 15 minutes before. Unfortunately, the headlines just make you tense, and thanks to the interruptions, writing the report takes twice as long as it should.

A consciously chosen break, on the other hand, might make you more productive. When Tony Schwartz and Catherine McCarthy put employees of several Wachovia bank branches through a wellness program a few years ago, which included instructions on defusing stress and taking breaks, these people substantially increased the revenue they brought in.

The key is to recognize when your energy is running low, and then choose an activity you know will replenish it. This will differ, naturally, from person to person. Some ideas:

1. Make a connection.

Your colleagues are probably interesting people. Why not get to know them? Carol Evans, president of Working Mother media, says that she’s an extrovert, and so “I relax by taking the time to talk to one of my coworkers about something personal.”

David Rusenko, CEO of the San Francisco-based website creation service Weebly, reports that “I try to go to Jackson Square Park at least once a day to recharge my battery and have productive conversations with employees outside the office.” Instead of watching the office coffeemaker percolate, alone, invite a co-worker to grab a coffee down the street.