A New Underclass: The People Who Big Data Leaves Behind

Many people are becoming concerned about the myriad ways their lives are monitored, tracked, and reduced to mere data points for some shady government agency or corporation to crunch with an algorithm .

But those who are less digitally connected may actually have the complete opposite problem, according to a recent essay in Stanford Law Review: They are not being tracked enough.

“Big data poses risks also to those persons who are not swallowed up by it–whose information is not regularly harvested, farmed, or mined,” writes Jonas Lerman, a legal adviser at the U.S. Department of State.

Once upon a time, people’s growing trails of digital data exhaust were used mostly used to serve them more personalized advertisements and coupons. Who cares if that didn’t apply to you?

These days, however, “big data” analysis is starting to influence decision of higher import that will determine how we live and the opportunities we receive. Using digital data to make predictions, retailers are deciding where to open new stores and set prices, businesses are designing new products, politicians are setting their voter turnout strategy, and analysts are figuring out how diseases spread and terrorists move. Even the White House launched a $200 million initiative to help policy-making agencies “access, organize, and glean discoveries” from big data.

To Lerman, these forces are primed to create a new form of voicelessness for those who live on “big data’s margins”–one that will significantly magnify existing inequalities of geography, economic, and social class and will bias data sets to favor others.

“It could restructure societies so that the only people who matter–quite literally the only ones who count–are those who regularly contribute to the right data flows.”