Is Slow Service The Way To Win Customers’ Hearts And Wallets?

“Get em’ in and get em’ out” is likely the unspoken motto of many customer support departments, but should we as consumers really complain? After all, we do want to minimize our time in the service queue, right?

On the surface, this may seem to be the case, but when we look at the actions of consumers in relation to customer support, we see a very different story unfold–while speed is certainly important, it is generally not a consumer’s biggest concern when contact customer support.

In fact, consumer research makes a strong argument that spending more time with customers is actually the way to go.

Many notable entrepreneurs have already made the case for slowing down service through how they run their company. Zappos is the obvious example here, with CEO Tony Hsieh’s philosophy always being focused on the happiness of the customer and community being built both in and around the Zappos brand.

Derek Sivers, founder of CDBaby (which he later sold for $22 million), holds similar opinions on service. His stance is that the kind of service that keeps people coming back simply cannot be rushed. He was so concerned about this aspect of the customer experience for his company that he coached employees into taking their time with customers, as he explains in this interview:

I used to request all my employees to intentionally take a little longer on customers calls. I would ask them to pull up customers albums and catalogs; have a look at their pictures and gears–to learn a bit about them. Imagine how powerful it is for a customer to know that he is listening to somebody who is a musician that gets him, rather than something like, Thank you customer 4325. How may I quickly handle your problem?

It’s a great sentiment, but as any entrepreneur knows, long-term strategy also needs to be dictated by results. Is there any data to show that slowing things down with customer service is the right move to make?

There are certainly a few noteworthy pieces of consumer research that entrepreneurs should know about. Consider, for instance, this Gallup analysis on a study that examined customer engagement with a bank. The Gallup researchers wanted to find out which elements of the service experience affected engagement ratings, and their results will likely surprise those obsessed with service efficiency:

Gallup consultants found that the level of engagement felt by the bank’s customers was affected by the speed with which these customers were served–a finding the company expected. However, customer perceptions of the tellers’ courtesy and their apparent willingness to help were far more important than speed of service in generating customer engagement. Customers who gave the bank high ratings on those “people” attributes were nine times more likely to be fully engaged–Gallup’s definition of an emotionally engaged customer.

Author William J. McEwen, Ph.D. notes in this analysis that despite this evidence, many companies tend to solely focus on the speed of their service because, “Speed is easy to measure, and it seems easy to manage.”