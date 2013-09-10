Songza Raises $4.7 Million From Amazon, Scooter Braun, Troy Carter

Songza , the music app that curates playlists according to your activity and mood, has just announced it raised $4.7 million from one long list of namedrop-worthy investors: Existing investor Amazon is now joined by new parties like the talent agency William Morris Endeavor, Thrillist Media investor Lerer Ventures , Lady Gaga manager Troy Carter , Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun, and Internet guru Gary Vaynerchuck .

Songza CEO Elias Roman says the new financing round, which brings Songza’s total funds raised to around $8.5 million, will be used to develop the company’s native advertising solutions, which it has already started testing with early adopters like Taco Bell, Mr. Clean, and Victoria’s Secret PINK.

Songza’s current product allows advertisers to create branded playlists that it hopes will entertain users rather than irritate them. A native ad from Taco Bell, for example, could take the form of a “Getting Hyped With Taco Bell” playlist featuring indie dance music. (And it might show up in your Songza app late on Sunday morning, right as you’re starting to think about lunch.) A playlist from Mr. Clean, meanwhile, could be themed for “Doing Housework.”

