Now You Can Embed Google+ Updates

Google+ has now joined the band of social media networks that have embeddable posts. It announced the news yesterday. Here’s what it will look like:

Compare a Google+ embed to a Twitter embed: There’s no denying its beauty–Google’s designers have done a great job. But is it as immediately readable?

Small, incremental features "Google+ Launches Embeds, Starts To Highlight http://t.co/shrHDGD5sL & TypePad Authors" http://t.co/H7syluJHeu — Celestino Güemes (@tguemes) September 10, 2013

And what can Google do to make any inroads into Twitter’s share of the embed? And what about Facebook, for that matter? Do the two firms need to adopt similar tactics to beat the bird at its own game, or should each one take a different path?

[Image: Google+ user Sergey Brin]