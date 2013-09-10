More Evidence Of An iPhone Fingerprint Sensor

The news, which quotes “people familiar with the matter,” suggests that the thinking behind including fingerprint scanning is that “passwords are a porous defense for consumer’s information,” given the amount of password leaks and hacks that have happened. And at least one Android phone is coming with a similar sensor this year, possibly the Motorola Atrix 4G.





A freshly leaked photo of what’s said to be the iPhone 5S’s user guide has just hit the web, showing that the phone includes what is called a “home button/Touch ID sensor.” Though the provenance of the image is a bit questionable, that name has a very Apple-ish ring to it. It’s possible that the sensor includes an unconventional radio-based detecting system, which we learned about from an Apple patent.

In any case, we will find out soon. Check out our live blog for news about the event as it happens later today at 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific time!

[Image via Flickr user: Clinton Steeds]