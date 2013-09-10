With The iPhone 5S, Apple Is Making You The Device

Apple has always been good at convincing people to interact with their computers by making them more intimate. The Apple II convinced people they needed a computer in their homes; the Mac anthropomorphized computers, made the metaphor of computing as relatable as a friendly face and a desktop. And the iPhone, of course, was a revolution precisely because it put a computer that responded to touch alone in the pockets of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Today, Apple introduced a new feature to the iPhone 5S: a built-in fingerprint sensor called Touch ID squirreled away under the home button that gives you increased security for your iDevice. At first blush, a fingerprint sensor seems like a step back from the spirit of computer-age intimacy Apple has made a business of selling in various permutations over the course of the last three decades. Everyone needs security, but there’s nothing intimate about a deadbolt. Or is there? Locks are actually the model of intimacy: two unique pieces that belong to each other and only work when they fit together just so.

That’s what Apple is after. To make you and your iPhone two parts of a whole. This humble fingerprint sensor, hidden away under the home button, is just the latest evolution to a product that Apple has been trying to build for 30 years.





As far back as July 2012, the writing was on the wall: Future iPhones would come with a built-in fingerprint sensor. Superficially, the benefits of a fingerprint sensor in every iPhone were obvious. iPhone theft is such a major problem that New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has blamed iPhone thefts for the first crime-rate increase in 20 years. With iOS 7, Apple has unveiled a new feature called Activation Lock, guaranteeing a lost or stolen iPhone can’t be wiped without access to a user’s iCloud account. In conjunction with Touch ID, if a thief pickpockets you for your iPhone 5S, about the only thing he can do with the device is sell it for scrap.

But it would be shortsighted to think that Apple’s aspirations for this dainty fingerprint sensor top out at locking out intruders. There are many things Apple can do with this technology besides just unlocking an iPhone. Apple has launched Touch ID modestly as a passcode and iTunes password replacement, but in the future, Apple could do more. Imagine logging into your Mac just by pressing your iPhone’s home button within range of your home Wi-Fi network. Or go the other way: Imagine a future of iCloud where no matter what iMac or iPhone you’re using, a simple fingerprint turns it into your device, complete with all your apps and data.

All of these possibilities are ultimately permutations on a theme that Apple has been pursuing all along. The iPhone 5S is hammering another mental link between Apple and our own senses of self-identity. For years, Cupertino’s M.O. has been to convince us to link our identities with some coveted, sexy object made real through the power of industrial design. There’s a reason the devices that Apple makes are called I-phones, I-pads, I-pods and I-macs. Apple means for us to see these devices as extensions of ourselves. Where touching your finger to your iPhone’s home button literally injects it with your data, Touch ID could literally make your data device (but not platform!) agnostic.





The ultimate goal, of course, is to get you to live within the confines of Apple’s walled gardens. These gardens–iOS, OS X, the App Store, iTunes, AirPlay, and so on–don’t easily lead out, but they do lead to one another, tying Apple’s customers up into a beautiful knot of consumerism that is just as much of a labyrinth as it is a matryoshka. Tantalizingly, the iPhone 5S’s Touch ID sensor opens up a door to another garden–mobile payments–that could revolutionize the experience design of retail, and break Apple’s ecosystem out into the physical world.