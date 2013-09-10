Miss Large Format Cameras? Now You Can 3-D Print One

Over on the 3-D print-file repository Thingiverse, user Todd Schlemmer dropped a design for the PINH5AD, a new 3-D printed pinhole camera that uses 4×5-inch format film, the preeminent large format film size that is 16 times the size of a standard 35mm film print (and thus 16 times the resolution). If you don’t have your own 3-D printer, Schlemmer also has a PINH5AD design on the 3-D printing marketplace Shapeways repository for a laser-sintered nylon version that goes for $207 in white or $241 in black.

The PINH5AD is an evolution of sorts from Schlemmer’s 3-D-printed 35mm PINHE4D camera that he uploaded to Thingiverse back in late August. Like the P4, the P5 has only one moving part: the shutter blade that exposes the 4×5 negative to light through the pinhole, reducing the likelihood of breakage. The standard P5 has a 90mm lens for a .40mm pinhole with an f-stop of f/225 and a 70-degree horizontal field of view, but Schlemmer has recently updated the design for a 150mm “Normal view” extender that shaves the horizontal field of view down to 46 degrees but drops the f-stop to f/300. If you came up as a digital photography native and have access to a 3-D printer, this is your chance to try analog large-format printing without investing hundreds of dollars in an antique large format camera.

[Image: Flickr user Eusebius]