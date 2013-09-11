How Wearable Computers Force Tech To Think Fashion

It is Fashion Week in New York City, and the fact that it is also happens to be Sunday afternoon has not deterred throngs of fashionistas from turning up in four-inch high heels, black leather, and full-length evening gowns. This also is not, to understate the case, Samsung’s usual scene.

Earlier in the week, the company announced its new Galaxy Gear Smartwatch to an audience of scrubby tech reporters. But here at Fashion Week Headquarters, behind three security guarded hallways in a blue-lit room, executive vice president of Samsung Mobile YH Lee sits with jewelry designer Dana Lorenz. Instead of specs and processing power, she is there to discuss the watch’s aesthetic.

Samsung Galaxy Gear

On the table in front of her, Lorenz has paired chunky jewelry from her Fallon line in different combinations with Galaxy Gear. Lee points out a charm that slides onto the band of the smartwatch on her own wrist. “Technology can be very difficult,” she says. “It can be very dark and boring. In order to break those stereotype thinking and bring more inspiration to our female consumers, we are trying to work like this with Dana, putting the Galaxy Gear with the fashion items in order to seduce consumers.”

Models are planning to wear Samusung’s Galaxy Gear watch, with Fallon jewelry, in Dana Lorenz’s runway show on Wednesday.

Many a Dick Tracy-loving technologist has toiled away at shrinking down powerful computers until they fit on your wrist. With many of the technology issues solved, the new challenge involves cultivating the market. Samsung, for one, has realized that it cannot sell a wearable computer if it doesn’t pay as much attention to the “wearable” as it does to the “computer.” Its products need to look great, and not just on the arms of geeks.

The company hasn’t always thought this way. Its first smartwatch, the SPH-WP10, had a name as about as friendly as its design. It was gray, clunky, and looked like a feature phone with a strap. “The dynamic design for the new millennium conjures up images of adventure,” a press release unconvincingly declared in 1999. The watch sold just a few hundred units in Korea.

The tendency to market smartwatches to aspiring futuristic action heroes extends beyond Samsung. LG, for instance, depicted its Watch Phone, which went on sale in 2010, as an “ultimate spy phone.” Sony’s first SmartWatch launched in 2012 with a softer focus on action and adventure. Its television commercial featured men biking, running, and doing other fit-people things and portrays the watch as rugged, not glamorous (and not for women).

By the time Sony announced its second smartphone device this year, however, its tone had changed. Gone was the action. Suddenly, a haughty British voice informed us that Sony SmartWatch 2 was “designed to impress” as well as “discrete and professional.”