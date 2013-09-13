Take It From TV Networks: Brand Ownership Is Never A Sure Thing

Look closely at the TV receiver in your living room – you know, the magic box provided by your cable or satellite company. Eye it carefully.

Does it look like a monster to you?

Well, back in the 1970’s, it sure looked like a monster to the major American TV networks – a fearsome creature that they thought might put them out of business. That’s why they worked as hard as possible to scare people out of even considering paying for TV with ridiculous ads like this one, which indicated paying for TV was the equivalent of turning your home into The Amityville Horror.

Now, flash forward to forty years later, 2013, when those very same networks are now the helpless captives of that monster – and financially dependent on whatever fees they can force it to pay, as the recent CBS-Time Warner conflict demonstrated. Yes, CBS, ABC and NBC – you were right, that monster did indeed have some teeth.

But did the networks have to end up in this precarious situation? What if, instead of putting their resources behind fighting progress, they had actually focused on how to leverage it to their advantage?

We’ll never know, because they, instead, played defense – and tried to safeguard their past at the expense of their future. The final result of that effort is best illustrated by the fact that one of their numbers ended up being completely devoured by the monster – when Comcast took over NBC in 2009.

The networks’ recorded viewership – as a matter of fact, all TV viewership – is declining sharply, largely because TV channels and cable companies alike are bent on gouging as much money as possible from their customers. And now both the monster and its victim are, as a result, at great risk – as many of those customers are tired of paying through the nose. Instead, they’re running in record numbers and are to the Internet where they can see the same programs for free.