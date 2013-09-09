A Battle Over IPhone Market Share Is About To Commence

For the first time, the top four wireless carriers in the U.S. will have the iPhone at launch, presenting opportunities for T-Mobile, which began carrying Apple’s smartphone in April, to take away market share from AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. T-Mobile, known for its lower-priced phone plans, has been making aggressive pushes in a rebranding effort, differentiating from the competition by calling itself an “uncarrier,” with flexible options for phone upgrades and contract-less plans.