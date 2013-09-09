advertisement
A Battle Over IPhone Market Share Is About To Commence

A Battle Over IPhone Market Share Is About To Commence
By Alice Truong1 minute Read

For the first time, the top four wireless carriers in the U.S. will have the iPhone at launch, presenting opportunities for T-Mobile, which began carrying Apple’s smartphone in April, to take away market share from AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. T-Mobile, known for its lower-priced phone plans, has been making aggressive pushes in a rebranding effort, differentiating from the competition by calling itself an “uncarrier,” with flexible options for phone upgrades and contract-less plans.

