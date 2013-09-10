Did You Learn More Lasting Career Lessons In School Or At The Office?

Can education get in the way of being able to learn?

Baer explores what he calls “differentiation”–effectively saying that if students are all learning the same things in college, their ability to thrive (and avoid complacency) in an environment that rewards new and exciting ideas may be limited.

It’s important to note that while every institution used to be able to tell you what you needed to do to function best, the innovation-centric workplace will always be hungry for new, different, un-mined ideas. So if we’re going to become exceptional there, we need to become exceptions.

The best way, it seems, to prevent yourself from becoming one of the sheep is to vary your life experiences. As Steve Jobs used to say, developing a breadth of knowledge through life experiences is essential to real connections with other individuals–an essential requirement for a successful career.

But enough from just us: To open a discussion about the article we asked our readers (that’s you) on Facebook if anything they learned in school really helped them do better at work, or if all of their learning experiences came from within the workplace.

Below, we’ve included some of our favorite–and what we feel are the most informative and thorough–answers. If you have any additional points, please add them in the comments.

School is a training ground, but real experience is priceless.