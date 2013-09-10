How Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, And Maria Popova Got More Creative

“We learn, from the time we’re little, the process of the scientific method–how to discover things–but we don’t teach the parallel art of how to invent things,” Stanford innovation scholar Tina Seelig told us , “That’s one of the reasons creativity seems so mysterious. We don’t, from the time they’re young, teach people the components of what you need to invent, as opposed to discover.”

And so we seek to discover how people invent, by dissecting their morning routines and unraveling the habits of what makes the Most Creative People–so that we normal folks may become more creative.

But as the ever-stimulating curator of interestingness, Maria Popova–herself a Most Creative Person—contends, creative work need not put the super into superlative.

It’s rather a matter of connecting dots–if you would listen to Albert Einstein, Steve Jobs, and the like.

Fast Company is no amalgam of Einsteins, but we’re smart enough to know that the German-born physicist knew a thing or two about knowing. As we’ve reported before, he had a delay-oriented form of problem solving: If given an hour to tackle a monstrous problem, he’d spend 55 minutes thinking about it and five minutes putting the solution together. His insight into creativity was of a similar depth.

When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it–they just saw something.

As Popova notes, Einstein thought of creativity as “combinatorial play” between the ideas brewing inside your mind:

The words or the language, as they are written or spoken, do not seem to play any role in my mechanism of thought. The physical entities which seem to serve as elements in thought are certain signs and more or less clear images which can be “voluntarily” reproduced and combined. There is, of course, a certain connection between those elements and relevant logical concepts. It is also clear that the desire to arrive finally at logically connected concepts is the emotional basis of this rather vague play with the above-mentioned elements. But taken from a psychological viewpoint, this combinatory play seems to be the essential feature in productive thought–before there is any connection with logical construction in words or other kinds of signs which can be communicated to others.

The next question, then, is what is being so creatively combined. For this, we turn to a certain founder of Apple computers, who once noted the way his undergraduate classes in calligraphy shaped the design sensibility that would make Apple Apple.