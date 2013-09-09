Apple’s Untold History Reveals Why The iPhone 5C Will Be In Color

In 1998, at a special Apple event in Cupertino, then-interim CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the product that would herald Apple’s comeback: the iMac. But as Jobs went backstage, he wasn’t fist-pumping to one of the most triumphant reveals in the company’s history. He was bummed.

“I love the iMac, but we just delivered it in the wrong color,” Jobs lamented.

The issue of color has long plagued Apple, Fast Company learned from speaking to scores of insiders for our Apple oral history, yet it’s proven one of the most powerful maneuvers in Apple’s design playbook. Their approach to color is strategically cyclical, swaying their SKUs back and forth from minimalism to a rainbow of hues, much like its own logo. The strategy has been a success, with colors breathing new life (and sales) into its iMac and iPod line. But today, as reports swirl that Apple is supposed to unveil a colorful, budget iPhone, it’s worth noting just how seriously Apple takes its color palette.





Jobs almost fired an employee for picking the wrong shade of gray–for factory equipment. And when it came to the iMac, despite the success of its initial Bondi blue finish, Jobs was no less cutthroat. “A contractor and I had the responsibility of presenting new color options to Steve,” recalls Doug Satzger, Apple’s former industrial design creative lead. “He walked into the Valley Green conference room, and we had all these images with different colors, transparencies, textures, glosses, but none of them were actual iMacs. He turned to us and he said, ‘You guys suck, get the fuck out of the room.'”

“We left, and then he asked for me to be brought back in and he looked at me and he said, ‘When can I see colors?’ So we worked for the next three days and we defined 15 colors and put them into three different families and built them in the actual iMacs. Steve just fell in love with the bright colors.”





The final five, fruit-inspired colors were a massive success for the already successful iMac line, immediately boosting sales by 24% and driving Apple to its first profitable quarter in two years–while further shifting the conversation of Apple’s line of personal computers from geeky to pop, from gray box to personal accessory. For the first time ever, the color of a computer became an outlet for self-expression.

But Apple’s color pendulum eventually swung back, and Apple trended toward less ostentatious products, both in hardware and software. “Steve always wanted to stay one step ahead. When the industry started to become very colorful and lickable, then he realized–and Jony and I realized–that we needed to take a different path,” recalls Don Lindsay, Apple’s former design director of the Mac OS user-experience group. “We were like “Let’s go down the path of minimalism, let’s go for less color and focus more on patterns and textures, and different inspirations for design.”