advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Grand Theft Auto Is The Bigge$t Entertainment Franchise Ever

Grand Theft Auto Is The Bigge$t Entertainment Franchise Ever
By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

When the fifth Grand Theft Auto game is launched by Rockstar Games on September 17, it will have cost a reported $266 million to bring to production–before marketing expenses. That’s a lot of cash.

In fact, adjusted for inflation, only one Hollywood movie has ever cost more: the third installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, which clocked in at more than $300 million in 2007.

The summer season that just ended was a sad one for tentpole movies. Major bombs like R.I.P.D., The Lone Ranger, Turbo, Pacific Rim, and White House Down all cost more than $100 million yet failed at the box office.

But video games are clearly ready to take up the big-budget entertainment mantle. Check out these stats:

  • Budgets of Red Dead Redemption (also a Rockstar game): $80 million-$100 million
  • Disney Infinity: $100 million+
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: $100 million
  • Star Wars: The Old Republic: a rumored $200 million
  • Total size of video-game industry in 2013: $67 billion
  • Projected size of video-game industry in 2017: $82 billion
  • Global movie box office in 2012: $34.7 billion
  • Days it took the film Avatar to make $1 billion: 17
  • Days it took for Call of Duty: Black Ops II to take in $1 billion: 15

[Image: Rockstar Games]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life