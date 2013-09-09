advertisement
Social Storytelling Platform Storify Acquired By Livefyre

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Storify, the social media storytelling platform, has been acquired by the social commenting company Livefyre for an undisclosed sum.

Storify says more than 1 million journalists, brands, and agencies have used its product to create multimedia stories for the web by dragging-and-dropping content from different social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. A Livefyre spokesperson tells Fast Company the entire Storify team is joining the company. Storify will leave the free version of its product as-is, but will combine its two paid options into a single product that will cater to enterprise customers.

Storify and Livefyre have worked together since early 2012, when Storify gave users the ability to add Livefyre-powered conversations to their stories.

[Image: Flickr user JeffreyTurner]

