Social Storytelling Platform Storify Acquired By Livefyre

Storify , the social media storytelling platform, has been acquired by the social commenting company Livefyre for an undisclosed sum.

Storify says more than 1 million journalists, brands, and agencies have used its product to create multimedia stories for the web by dragging-and-dropping content from different social media channels including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. A Livefyre spokesperson tells Fast Company the entire Storify team is joining the company. Storify will leave the free version of its product as-is, but will combine its two paid options into a single product that will cater to enterprise customers.

Storify and Livefyre have worked together since early 2012, when Storify gave users the ability to add Livefyre-powered conversations to their stories.

[Image: Flickr user JeffreyTurner]