The Cofounder Of Kayak Is An Entrepreneur So He Can Give More Money Away

You’d think it would be easy for Paul English, CTO and Founder of Kayak , an online travel search engine, to convince someone to take a trip with him. And yet, his attempts to get wealthy people to accompany him to Haiti have proven to be unbelievably difficult.

“I sometimes try to bring other entrepreneurs to developing countries to see if I can spark them,” English says. “Are they afraid of what they might see? Maybe. It’s easier to ignore from home.”

English’s second trip to Haiti in 2003 triggered something in him that altered both his for- and nonprofit careers. “I saw people dying and the only reason they were dying was they were poor,” English says. “It was awful.”

Landing back home at Logan Airport, English was overwhelmed by what he had seen. “How can I possibly fix a problem like that?” English says. “And when I feel overwhelmed, I focus only on the one next step that I know how to do.”

English decided the best way for him to help a child like the one he had seen dying was to make more money to give away. Having been out of the workforce for over a year to care for his father, English contacted Bill Kaiser, a venture capitalist, and became an Entrepreneur in Residence at Greylock Partners. What sparked him up to get back in the game was what he had seen in Haiti.

When he co-founded Kayak with Steve Hafner nearly 10 years ago, English committed to working only about 40 hours a week, which is highly atypical for an entrepreneur. However, he says, “My investors saw that I’m capable, I’m passionate, I’m committed, and I can hire–and they believed in investing in us, even knowing that my time would be split.” His time was divided among his startup, nonprofit, and familial obligations.





English’s philanthropic work is clustered around programs either in his hometown of Boston or in areas of abject poverty in the developing world. This dedication keeps him grounded and connected. “It feels unbalanced for me not to do nonprofit work,” he says. “I work out three days a week. I take yoga and do meditation and to me, nonprofit work is like one of those things. If I don’t do it, I feel unstable.”