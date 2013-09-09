General Assembly Goes To D.C.

General Assembly , the New York-based tech-scene class provider and community center, is expanding to Washington . On Monday, the organization announced a partnership with Washington tech incubator and accelerator 1776 to start offering full-time programs, classes, and workshops to D.C.’s tech community. Despite the capital’s reputation as a company town for politics, the city and its outlying suburbs have a small but vibrant tech sector that includes LivingSocial and a host of other startups. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Yahoo all have robust lobbying organizations on the Hill.

“At General Assembly, we are bringing together a global community of talented, ambitious individuals, and providing them with the skills that they need to succeed in today’s 21st-century economy,” General Assembly CEO Jake Schwartz said in a release. “There is no shortage of ambitious talent in Washington, and we are thrilled to partner with 1776 to add D.C. as the ninth General Assembly campus in our global network.”

General Assembly already offers classes in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, London, Sydney, and Hong Kong. They function as a one-stop shop for tech learning, offering specialized classes that compete with local learning spaces, Skillshare, and other groups.

[Image: General Assembly]