Trident Ad Debuted On Vine Is Headed For TV–And It’s Got Company

It may not be the first, but Trident is definitely one of the few brands translating its experimentation with Vine video to a more traditional ad platform. Starting this week, the gum brand will be airing a six-second Vine video created by popular Viners Nicholas Megalis and Rudy Mancuso on Fuse TV as part of its “Paid in Layers” campaign.
Trident made the announcement of the forthcoming ad on Twitter (which, of course, owns Vine), where Trident has been steadily engaging fans in various ways. At six seconds long, even if the ad isn’t a hit with fans, at least it will take them less time to fast-forward through it.