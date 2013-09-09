Nissan’s Smartwatch Connects To Cars. What Does This Mean For The Future Of Driving?

Less than a week after Samsung’s Galaxy Gear was unveiled, Nissan has announced its own smartwatch that monitors both car and driver. The Nismo (it shares the name with the Japanese car firm’s analytics lab which was set up earlier this year to chomp the stats of its professional drivers) measures the wearer’s biometric data, like heart rate and temperature, connects to the car via Bluetooth to display data such as fuel efficiency, and can even track and rate the user’s performance on social media.

The watch, which comes in three colors and runs for a week on a full battery charge, is currently only aimed at drivers of Nissan’s performance cars, but it indicates the direction in which the auto industry could be taking wearable tech. Will we see cars that won’t start if they detect traces of substances in a user’s sweat, or that will pull over automatically to the hard shoulder if the driver’s concentration starts to waver?

Nissan’s electric car, the Leaf, which can function via the owner’s smartphone, and which is charged via a wireless mat, will probably be aligned to a future iteration of the Nismo. The firm has also been working on mind-reading technology for its future vehicles.

[Image: Nissan]