This Sex Worker Flash-Mob Dance Video Has An Extra Twist

I’m sick of the faux-spontaneous flash-mob dance videos. Seeing people who are seemingly strangers break into a coordinated dance routine is delightful in person, but watching that delight on the faces of passersby in a YouTube video is a trick that gets old.

But this video, created by the viral ad wizards at Duval Guillaume Modem, tweaks those clichés in a way that is worth waiting for. Watch it until the end.

“So you think you will dance?” asks the explanatory copy. “Sometimes things are not what they seem.”