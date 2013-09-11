advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

This Sex Worker Flash-Mob Dance Video Has An Extra Twist

This Sex Worker Flash-Mob Dance Video Has An Extra Twist
By Stan Alcorn1 minute Read

I’m sick of the faux-spontaneous flash-mob dance videos. Seeing people who are seemingly strangers break into a coordinated dance routine is delightful in person, but watching that delight on the faces of passersby in a YouTube video is a trick that gets old.

But this video, created by the viral ad wizards at Duval Guillaume Modem, tweaks those clichés in a way that is worth waiting for. Watch it until the end.

“So you think you will dance?” asks the explanatory copy. “Sometimes things are not what they seem.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life