The Most Influential Women in Technology 2011 – Mary Meeker

Heralded as the Queen of the Net back when we stilled called it “the Net,” Mary Meeker has continued to wear the crown long after the dot-com bubble burst in 2000. As a top tech analyst at Morgan Stanley during that time, she became well known for her prescient support of companies from Amazon and Google to eBay and Yahoo, and for her groundbreaking “Internet Report,” published in 1995, a bible to any investor of the era.

Meeker is far from resting on her laurels. In 2009, she released her 424-page “Mobile Internet Report,” a bullish push for the mobile market based on four years of research. And after nearly two decades at Morgan, she’s eager to test her research from a different perch, recently taking a top position at venture capital powerhouse Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

The Menlo Park-based firm, which invested in many of the same companies that Meeker has championed, might just be the perfect fit for the 51-year-old analyst-turned-VC. The company has earned major headlines for its mobile app-oriented iFund and social space-targeted sFund, investing recently in hot startups such as Ngmoco and Zynga.

These all-star VC moves have only continued with Meeker on board. Since she joined the firm as a partner in December, Kleiner Perkins already led a major $200 million funding round in Twitter, now valued at $3.7 billion, not to mention aiding in Groupon’s staggering $950 million round.