The Most Influential Women in Technology 2011 – Chloe Sladden

Call her the reigning queen of cross-pollinating Twitter conversations and real-time events. As an integral part of the media partnerships team at Twitter, Chloe Sladden’s tapped the power of hashtags and @ replies and turned them into what she calls “a 360-degree experience” for everyone.

As our day-to-day interactions become increasingly isolated, Sladden and company are kicking it old school, in other words, staging a return to the days of sharing media much like when neighbors gathered around a radio or television broadcast.

“I care most about connecting people around things they’re passionate about,” says Sladden. Through 21st century Twitter tech, “You get special access through insiders, relevant information from experts, and a magical VIP closeness from all the celebrities and high profile people on Twitter,” she adds.

Since her work at Current TV and the initial foray into curating tweets during the 2008 Presidential debates, Sladden’s racked up more than a few impressive results. She added two major feathers to Twitter’s cap in 2010, one by making tweets “the very fabric” of MTV’s Video Music Awards. That broadcast drew over 11 million viewers, the highest-rated since 2002.

The other created a bridge between traditional news and new media. “With [the] Washington Post’s #Election Promoted Trend, we worked with an evolving news company to tell a breaking news story on Twitter in a new way, through our Promoted Products,” explains Sladden. It was the first time a major news organization partnered with Twitter. Sladden says the story was segmented in a smart way across the arc of the election, beginning with a call to action to vote in the morning, followed by a live chat with journalists in the afternoon. “When the returns came in, Twitter turned into a breaking news machine,” she finishes.

Sladden’s particularly encouraged by the way so many producers and publishers are embracing the potential of tweets. Take BET’s daily show, 106 & Park. The live show uses tweets and unique mad-libs-style hashtags to whip up storms of engagement.

But until every network and advertiser uses Twitter to build their audience, Sladden won’t rest. There’s another bridge to be built between Twitter’s API and TV, news and entertainment platforms. “The opportunity is massive, and the market of solutions is still limited.”