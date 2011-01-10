The Most Influential Women in Technology 2011 – Veronica Belmont

Gaming is in Veronica Belmont’s blood: Her mom was a vice president at Coleco, the company behind one of the defining home console games systems in the 1980s. Belmont unashamedly grew up a geek, although her passions extended beyond gaming. “When I suddenly found myself in front of a camera at CNET after doing production work for so long … I threw myself into learning everything I could about makeup,” she explained. It’s this kind of intensity that propelled her from an internship at CNET to producing podcasts and hosting video segments there, to hosting her own daily segment on Mahalo, the show Tekzilla on Revision 3, and now Sony PlayStation’s Qore “lifestyle gaming program.”