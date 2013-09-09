How One Industrious Undergrad Tweeted, Photoshopped, And Hustled Her Way Into Her Dream Internship

Hi, I’m Natalia and I’m a junior at Southwestern University, located in Georgetown, Texas. It’s a small liberal arts school where I major in computer science. It was my dream to intern for Fast Company, and with a little bit of creativity, this small town girl from Texas is now in the Big Apple.

How? A simple tweet and a kind of crazy (I’ll admit) website. Here’s the story.

Entering my junior year, I knew I had to get an internship. Everybody does. I probably could have found something journalism-related in Austin, but I wanted to go big. For me, an internship should always fall under one’s “wildest dreams” category–if you’re going to do it, you might as well shoot for the stars.

So I thought to myself, “Why not Fast Company?”

I told my family that I wanted to work in editorial and they warned of how impossible it would be. I major in computer science. I’m from a small town just north of the Mexican border. I didn’t have any connections. I’d never been to New York. Why would anybody be interested in me?

That was my challenge (not to mention the fact that Fast Company was nearly 3,000 miles away and not looking for interns), and one that I’m not alone in facing. When I talk to my friends who are filmmakers, artists, future fashion designers, and even pre-meds and finance majors, they tell me the same. The odds are against us. In fact, according a recent Forbes article, only 34% of all internships are paid–and those paid positions get four times as many applicants as unpaid ones.