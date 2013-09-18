Are Robots In The Operating Room Doing More Harm Than Good?

From hysterectomies to heart procedures, robots are becoming popular assistants in the operating room. In 2011, in the U.S. alone, there were more than 300,000 robot-assisted procedures, up from zero in 2000 when the FDA approved the technology. Doctors direct the robots, which allow for more precise and less invasive operations.

But there are mistakes made during these procedures–and worse, the risks of complications are probably a lot bigger than even the medical world realizes, according to a recent study from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

It seems astonishingly low to have only 245 complications for any complex, high-tech device over a decade.

Through the manufacturer of the Da Vinci surgical robots, hospitals are required to tell the FDA when a “device-related” mistake occurs. These mistakes are entered in a public database. Since 2000, 1 million surgeries have been performed. There have been only 245 reports.

“It seems astonishingly low to have only 245 complications for any complex, high-tech device over a decade,” says Martin Makary, an associate professor of surgery and health policy at the school. Without knowing the true hazards, he says, neither doctors nor patients can evaluate whether the benefits outweigh the risks and justify a hospital buying the expensive equipment.

So Makary and his team conducted an investigation to back up their suspicion.

Using comprehensive databases like LexisNexis, they searched news media reports and lawsuits that discuss complications from surgeries using the Da Vinci systems. Reporters, it turns out, have been paying close attention to the rise of these operations for the last few years.

From 22 incidents in media reports and 48 lawsuits, the team identified eight cases that were either never reported to the FDA or reported only after the media got wind of them. For example: In August 2009, a man died after a urology surgery assisted by a robot. In May 2010, the Wall Street Journal cited his death as an example of the risks of robot-assisted surgeries. And finally in June 2010, a full 292 days after the surgery, the hospital filed a required report of the episode to the FDA.