  • project fusion

Project Fusion: Anton Willis & Team Refine Oru Kayak

By Sponsored Content1 minute Read

Fast Company Marketing and Autodesk® challenged innovative architect and product designer Anton Willis to refine elements of his origami-inspired foldable kayak using Autodesk® Fusion 360™ 3D-CAD software. This photo gallery takes you behind the scenes at Oru Kayak headquarters in San Francisco to see what happened.

