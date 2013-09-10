The Silver Screen Gets a Second Screen With This New App

Since the early days of mobile, cinema-goers have been urged to turn off their phones. (Sometimes their fellow film fans have even gone so far as calling 911 to report those who don’t.) Soon, however, those settling in to watch a film may be actively encouraged to use their mobiles in theaters to interact more deeply with film-themed brand content after the lights go down.

This October, cinema-goers in three of the U.K.’s largest chains will be invited to download a new app called Cinime. Once the app is on his or her phone, a mobile user can request content triggered either by an inaudible signal accompanying the ads they are watching, or by placing the phone on posters in the cinema foyer.





What makes Cinime distinctive, however, is that it does not depend on Wi-Fi or 3G. Instead, it is powered by Phonix–a proprietary technology platform developed by Yummi Media, a London-based second screen specialist who developed the app for the company, which sells 80% of cinema advertising in the U.K.: Digital Cinema Media (DCM).

“Cinema has relied on selling big-screen advertising for many years but has recently found itself under growing pressure to become more dynamic as an ad medium and spread beyond more than just one platform,” DCM commercial director Joe Evea explains.

The trouble is, while TV broadcasters have learned to embrace the fact that a growing proportion of their audience spends a growing proportion of their time engaging with two screens at once–watching TV and their mobile simultaneously, for example, or via TV and laptop–cinemas have been more restricted.





In fact by choosing to limit Wi-Fi and 3G access within their buildings, cinema owners have sought to actively dissuade people using their mobile–especially during films. Which is why DCM set out to find a way to overcome this that would benefit audiences, advertisers, and cinema managers, alike.

So while Cinime allows users to download content even in-theatre up until the film starts, access to that content via a user’s mobile is locked until the film’s end. When someone downloads the app, meanwhile, their age and sex is logged enabling advertisers to deliver more tightly targeted and relevant content.