I Left Google And Lived To Happily Tell About It

When I started telling people that I’d resigned from Google, the first question they asked was never about where I was heading next or what I was doing. Instead, they wanted to know why I had made this seemingly irrational decision. Their subtle inquisitive tone suggested they were expecting to hear something dramatic: I’d been passed over for a promotion, my manager had made a pass at me, I’d heard the food would no longer be free.

The simple truth, that I had decided to leave because I felt I’d never get the guts to walk out again, let alone start my own company, seemed even less believable in light of the fact that I wasn’t springboarding to a more senior position at another tech company or going to business school, especially when weighed against the lure of Google.

This isn’t unique to leaving Google. We go through life collecting stamps that we hope will reflect our best true self: prestigious universities, coveted fellowships, magic circle law firms, the Goldmans, the McKinseys. The majority of these stamps are yours to keep and brag about the minute you acquire them. For example, we all know Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates went to Harvard, even though neither actually has a degree from there. Mixed with hard work and a sprinkling of luck and interpersonal skills, these stamps can be redeemed every few years for a bigger stamp, one that usually goes hand-in-hand with a more impressive title and a loftier paycheck.

Unfortunately, starting a company doesn’t earn you any stamps in and of itself. It’s building a successful business that does. Weigh that against a company with the allure of Google, and you’ll get used to hearing your decision characterized as “a detour,” “a step back,” “at best a step sideways.” Financially speaking, that’s true, especially in the short term. It’s no small consideration, and it’s one that I agonized over for some time: being under Google’s umbrella gave me a taste of a very comfortable life that I wasn’t always privy to while growing up.

Yet with elite blue chip companies, there are many other (arguably scarier) leaving myths that are informally perpetuated and slowly internalized like folklore. You were lucky to be let in. You’ll never work with such a smart group of people again. You’re ruining your career. Once you leave, the odds of getting back in are equal to those of finding Atlantis, especially if your startup fails. Scariest of all is the myth that your social world and network will shrivel up because your next gig could never have the same cache.

It’s been one year since I left Google, and though I’ve held on to the notion that yes, I was very lucky to be let in, I’m happy to report that most of my other fears did not hold true. In fact, leaving Google has felt like a reinvigoration to my career. My learning curve accelerated at a rate that I could barely keep up with and I picked up both hard and soft skills in the span of a year that would have taken me nearly a decade to get within the framework of a bigger company. Most important, due to the higher signal-to-noise ratio of early-stage companies, I was able to feel the impact of my decisions, and there’s not much that’s more invigorating than that.

My fear of being shunned by the network and social world that I’d temporarily been granted access to while at Google did not materialize; in fact, the opposite happened. I was right in that I’d been categorized and placed in a certain bucket up until the moment I left: namely, I was a manager at Google, a mid-level employee. Sure, I worked on some interesting projects and was ranked highly among my peers, but for the sake of most people’s cognitive shortcuts, I was the executional firepower that was acting on other people’s decisions. When I walked out, I unknowingly recontextualized myself: I became a company founder, an aspiring leader, and I’d taken a risk to test myself and see what I was capable of.