5 Phrases You Should Never Use In An Email

It’s way easier to rely on clichés and claptrap in your writing than to expend the energy on an original thought–one reason why the 70 emails you send a day all sound the same.

Is this a bad thing? Not necessarily. It depends on the function of the message. If you’re just communicating with colleagues or friends, there’s no need to find new phrasing–though we’ve been told to please keep it to five sentences, thank you.

Related: Six Ways To Write Emails That Don’t Make People Silently Resent You

That expression–which has suddenly gotten popular–always makes me imagine a baby reaching out of a stroller

However, if you’re trying to make a good impression–for example, when you’re trying to start a working relationship with someone–then sounding thoughtful, rather than thoughtless, is a bonus. Remember: Emails are just text and lack the richness of the human voice that you get in a phone call or the wealth of body language and eye contact that you get face to face. All the other person has to go from is your words. So let’s learn to choose them a little more wisely.

If we’re looking to learn how to initiate relationships, we’d do well to go to those who do it for a living–salespeople. And if we’re looking to learn about sales, we should go to the best writer on the topic, Geoffrey James. Who just helped us see which phrases to avoid.

1. “I Hope You Are Well”

“This ‘hope’ is always followed by a page of boilerplate,” James says. “In any case, if you don’t know me, don’t pretend you care about me.”

So how can we do better than pretending to care about someone? Maybe by actually caring, actually getting to know the other person. Speaking to a journalist, PR folks that have just asked me to have a cup of coffee with them have been able to form an actual human bond rather than a forced relatedness. So when they holler at me, I holler back.