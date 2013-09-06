Advertisers Are Wary Of Facebook’s Video Ads, Too

The launch of Facebook’s video advertising has been pushed back. Reportedly , the concern is how video advertising will affect user experience–traditionally, reaction to new advertising on the site is overwhelmingly negative. In that respect, some brands are waiting to see how the concept works before paying between $1 million and $2.4 for a 15- second video ad.

Another issue is that Facebook will have creative control over the ads appearing on its site. (Think of how Apple has always taken a firm hand over its apps–most famously, Steve Jobs’ anti-porn outburst regarding pink pixels and X-rated content in the App Store.) Although the video system will play TV ads, the social network would prefer brands come up with specially made advertising content–and that would be an extra cost for brands.

“It seems that every new ad unit within Facebook has some level of backlash from the user base for the first month,” a source told Ad Age’s Cotton Delo. “We’re hesitant to be first in the space for that reason.” The firm’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg, has already made clear just how valuable the mobile ad market is, and the firm was expected to start rolling out the system next month, ahead of this year’s online retail behemoth that is Black Friday. A new timeframe for video ads has not been announced.

Another controversial upgrade to the firm’s privacy policy has also been postponed, says the Los Angeles Times, after half a dozen consumer watchdogs went to the FTC asking it to block the proposed changes, which would allow the firm to use its controversial Face Recognition technology on users’ profile photos. Although the firm is insisting it is not changing its policies, just clarifying the language in them, comments on the site’s official page detailing the changes are largely negative.

