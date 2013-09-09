An Art Project Shines A Light On The Things You Don’t (But Should) Know About The Clitoris

When I step into artist Sophia Wallace ’s Sunset Park studio in Brooklyn, the first thing I notice is the six-foot effulgent glow in the corner: “CLITERACY,” the sign reads, illuminating a 130 square-foot wall dedicated to statistics, visual puns, and thought-provoking quotes about the human clitoris.





Wallace is on a mission. Since launching her cliteracy campaign last October, which she has plastered on walls, street corners, and displayed at a “clit rodeo” (yes, you read that correctly), Wallace’s “natural laws” have begun to pick up heat on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and 20,000 re-blogs on Tumblr. She has also gotten “thank you” notes from women whose partners have been introduced to the work. The goal is simple: To foster discussion about one of the most ignored, neglected, and brutalized parts of the human body–as well as to celebrate its magnificence.

“It’s really a joy to have a project that can be so irreverent and intentionally blasphemous,” Wallace explains. “And poke fun at sexual incompetence and ignorance, which is where I think we should be poking fun–not the female body.”

Photo courtesy of Lily Roggemann.

The implications of clitoral ignorance (clit-illiteracy, in Wallace’s terms) on a societal level are probably too many to count. The themes of shame, empowerment, pleasure, and taboo (for all bodies, not just female ones) came up frequently in our conversation, but even more compelling were some of the simple but relatively unknown facts. Without further ado, here are some of Wallace’s highlights:

“It’s amazing the level of advancement we have, and yet we didn’t know the anatomy of the clit,” Wallace says. “Helen O’ Connor studied the clit, and she was an Australian urologist. The female anatomy, details about the minor anatomy were completely missing. She did the first dissections, and found it was significantly bigger than she expected.” O’Connor’s new information was published in the Journal of Urology in 1998.

Wallace collaborated with fellow artist Kenneth Thomas on a bronze sculpture of the internal and external clitoris, courtesy of Helen O’Connell and helpful illustrations from the Museum of Sex. This past summer, they displayed their work at the Wassaic Project in upstate New York, where Wallace was an artist-in-residency. As a result, a “clit rodeo” was born, in which the artists invited viewers to ride the bronze sculpture.

“Women are just as sexual as men. Give any woman a vibrator and she’s probably going to get off,” Wallace says. “So what’s the issue? The issue is you’re probably not touching her where the 8,000 nerves are. Do you want to drive a car by pressing a brake? No, you want to press the gas. A man would never be expected to orgasm with sex that didn’t actually acknowledge his penis.”