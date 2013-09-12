Ricky Gervais Tells A Story About How He Learned To Write

Anyone who reads (nay, experiences), Co.Create with any regularity will recognize storytelling as one of the throughlines. Whether we’re talking about marketing or movies, storytelling is one of the most mentioned words, one of the core concepts.





Stories are an elemental form of human communications; they are how we understand each other and the world. And, not for nothing, they are fun. With that in mind, we wanted to bring you … stories! Creation Stories are stories from the minds and mouths of some of the most creative people around–stories that entertain while shedding some light on the creative process.





Here, in the inaugural episode, Ricky Gervais (whose new Netflix series, Derek, debuts September 12) shares a story about an early creative turning point that forever informed the way he writes and works. It has to do with a teacher, a cheeky kid who maybe watched too much TV, an elderly neighbor and an unexpected creative lesson. Of course, it being Ricky Gervais, he delivers the story with some inimitable extras. Watch it above.

[Photos by Joel Arbaje for Fast Company]