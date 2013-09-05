Peep This Google Glass Hack For People Who Already Wear Glasses

When we talk about Google Glass , two questions often come to mind: Will it ever look good? And what about the technophiles among us who aren’t blessed with 20/20 vision?

Though Google has yet to address the first question, it has said it’s working on a way for people to add frames and lenses to Glass that match their prescription, though that capability won’t be available for the device’s first edition.

Google’s proposal for lens and frame support for Glass.

In the interim, there’s this Google Glass hack, conceived by Will Turnage, the bespectacled VP of technology and invention at the agency R/GA, who picked up his Explorer Edition Glass and quickly realized there was no way to effectively wear both his normal glasses and Glass at the same time. (And yes, he knows contact lenses exist.)

“I tried wearing both frames at once (disaster) and I tried switching between Google Glass and my prescription glasses throughout the day. Neither option worked well. The benefits of Google Glass come from constant use over time. If I had to pull out Glass and put them on each time a card showed up on my Timeline, that experience would be no different than pulling out my cell phone.”





Turnage used a strong, self-setting rubber called Sugru to attach a pair of magnets to his regular glasses. Then, he separated Glass’s earpiece (the part that contains the computer) from the titanium frame and attached two magnets to that. The end result is an easily affixable (and detachable) accessory for your glasses that just happens to double as a $1,500 miniature computer.

Here’s the final result:





And here’s Turnage trying it on: