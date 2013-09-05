advertisement
The Yahoo Logo Generator Has Arrived

The Yahoo Logo Generator Has Arrived
By Peter Wade1 minute Read

It took Yahoo a month of testing to unveil its new logo, but it only took the Internet a couple of hours to make a meme out of it.

The redesigned logo and preceding campaign received mixed reactions–mostly criticism–on social media, but one tweet sparked a brilliant idea:

Bertrand Fan answered the call, creating a website that transforms any text so that it resembles the new Yahoo logo–whimsical exclamation point included. So of course, we gave it a try:


Fan’s Tumblr says he is an engineer at Flickr, the photo-sharing site owned by Yahoo.

[Image: thatsaspicymeatball.com]

