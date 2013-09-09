Your Business Isn’t About You–It’s About Your Customer

Are you offering a good customer experience? If you’re unsure, find out by taking a walk in their shoes.

According to Kevin Lillis, CEO of Victory Combat Sports, which organizes premier sporting events with a party atmosphere, it’s the only way to ensure that you, your partners, and your customers are all on the same path.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned it to remove yourself from your position and to be your anonymous customer,” he says. “They’re coming to your event, coming to your company and not any other place they could go–and they have tons of options.”

With this fresh perspective, Lillis says, you can learn to appreciate each other and create the best product–for all parties involved.