How To Create A Productive, Collaborative “Office” For Your Always-Connected Staff

With business technologies advancing at lightning speeds, collaboration styles and workflow processes are evolving right alongside. Businesses of all sizes and vertical markets are always looking for ways to improve productivity, and the emergence of an always-connected workforce has inspired the creation of numerous tools that organizations can hand-pick.

Now, if only that selection were so easy. Navigating the collaboration space has become something of an art in what is now a very saturated market. The abundance of collaboration solutions is perhaps more of a curse than a blessing, especially where there is no clear-cut definition of what collaboration really means. The term has been thrown around as a blanket category, claiming a number of varied tools. With a mixed bag of file-sharing and synchronization applications, cloud storage options, social business platforms, and video conferencing solutions, all are inherently different, yet all are coined under the same collaboration category. And with new entrants to the market every day, this definition of collaboration is only blurred more.

The problem with having a single, loosely defined category is that it makes all of those solutions interchangeable. Businesses must learn that not all of these were designed to serve the same function, and the lack of clarity here won’t yield the best results.

For example, the convenience and ease of use of a solution like Dropbox is undeniable, making it a common collaboration tool that employees will often bring into the enterprise for improved productivity. But for industries that handle sensitive data–legal, financial, pharmaceutical, and the like–there are serious implications for the use of consumer-grade tools, given the type of data they handle. Last year, Dropbox was hacked, opening its users to an onslaught of email scams. In cases like this, ensuring that high-value content stays in the right hands is simply not guaranteed.

According to Forrester, the cloud-based collaboration-services market is expected to increase by 15% over the next five years. As businesses increasingly begin to implement these tools into their internal and external workflows, selecting the right one will be a significant challenge. Cutting through the noise of today’s cluttered solutions landscape requires businesses to break down what collaboration means for their particular environment and identify exactly what they hope to achieve with it. The kinds of tools the market has to offer are no longer of a single breed–they now display a variety of characteristics that define their ultimate purpose and how they should serve specific enterprise needs. Exploring each of these qualities in depth is the first step toward developing a coherent collaboration strategy and successfully guiding tool selection.

Security

Data leakage is a significant concern for products targeted at consumers, which are often brought into the enterprise by employees who are already using them in their personal lives. As a result, IT is kept in the dark about what content is leaving the organization–and potentially getting into the wrong hands. Particularly for highly regulated industries, tools should be approved by IT, with features that safeguard sensitive content and ensure it stays behind the corporate firewall. These might include things like encryption, permissions settings, time-limited file access, mobile device management, or metadata cleaning.